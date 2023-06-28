Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $198,959.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,824,333.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,779 shares of company stock worth $3,482,797 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after buying an additional 2,111,822 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,254 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

