Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $42.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

