FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

FDX stock opened at $246.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,287 shares of company stock worth $36,578,235. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

