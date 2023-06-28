FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

Insider Activity

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $172,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,367.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,931 shares of company stock valued at $980,603. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,472,000 after acquiring an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 91.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.