Financial Comparison: Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) versus Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) and Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eightco and Packaging Co. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.11 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Packaging Co. of America $8.48 billion 1.40 $1.03 billion $10.42 12.64

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36% Packaging Co. of America 11.61% 25.59% 12.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eightco and Packaging Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Packaging Co. of America 2 3 1 0 1.83

Packaging Co. of America has a consensus target price of $127.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.32%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Eightco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Eightco on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

