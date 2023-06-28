Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 407 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
