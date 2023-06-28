Financial Contrast: Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) versus SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SeaStar Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SeaStar Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 792.86%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -49.26% Intelligent Bio Solutions -687.95% -85.52% -46.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 14.67 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Volatility & Risk

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Rating)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.