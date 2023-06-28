Financial Insights Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $417.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

