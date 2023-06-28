Financial Insights Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $530.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

