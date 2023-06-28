Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,649 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,984 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 19,442 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.