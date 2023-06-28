Financial Insights Inc. Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,391,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

