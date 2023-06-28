Financial Insights Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

