Financial Insights Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

