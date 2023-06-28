First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
