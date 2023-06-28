First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFWM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,610 shares of company stock worth $80,604. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

