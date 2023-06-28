First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 461 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

