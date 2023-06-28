First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 5,312 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

