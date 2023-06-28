First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

