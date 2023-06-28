First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $206,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.09.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

