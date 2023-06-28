First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $263,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4,841.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

