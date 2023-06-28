First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 520,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

