First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QWLD. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,422,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,458,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.63.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

