First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 1,974 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

