First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 117 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,884,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 652,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

