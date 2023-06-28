First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

