First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 3,735 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

