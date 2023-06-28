First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 4,237 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $276.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.97 and its 200 day moving average is $277.08.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.