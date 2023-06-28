First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 5,922 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MFC opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

