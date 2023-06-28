First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.