First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

