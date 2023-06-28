First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stake Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 607.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of FIBK opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.83. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

