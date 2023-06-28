First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

