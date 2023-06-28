First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.81.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
