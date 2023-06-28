First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $202.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.72.

FSLR opened at $182.73 on Monday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.54 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

