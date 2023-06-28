First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.