First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1,540.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $284,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

