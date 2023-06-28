First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Lessened by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,313 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after buying an additional 67,991 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 506,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 52,032 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

