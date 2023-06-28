First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

