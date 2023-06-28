Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $78.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $15,946,653 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $22,060,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 91.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,658,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,334,000 after buying an additional 138,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

