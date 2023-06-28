Foot Locker Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,003 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,373 call options.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.0 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.