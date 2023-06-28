Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $12.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.88 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. Analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,240.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,212 shares of company stock worth $6,766,199 over the last three months. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95,329 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.