FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $2.14 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $735.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

