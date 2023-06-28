F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

