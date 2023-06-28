FY2023 Earnings Estimate for KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Issued By Northland Capmk

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KORE Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for KORE Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for KORE Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KORE. Northland Securities dropped their price target on KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

NYSE KORE opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. KORE Group has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KORE Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KORE Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomer Yosef-Or acquired 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $27,878.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,672. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

