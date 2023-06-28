FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vroom, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.06). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%.

Vroom Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vroom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

