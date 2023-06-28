FY2023 Earnings Forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By Zacks Research

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.83 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.84.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 217,417 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 59,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 191,892 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

