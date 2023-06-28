FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.
MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.85.
Mullen Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.00 million.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
