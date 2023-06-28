FY2024 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increased by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.