General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 29.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 24.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

