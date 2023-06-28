Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 146,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 427,115 shares.The stock last traded at $8.78 and had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $583.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 494.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,434,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 96,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

