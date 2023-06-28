Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,254 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,946% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

